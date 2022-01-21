Innovation In Education The Focus Of A League Of Women Voters Forum On Monday

The Louisville League of Women Voters is hosting a forum for all on innovation in education.

The Louisville Chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting an education forum on Monday. The LWV is a nonpartisan political organization “that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.”

The education committee of the league will host a virtual forum on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. The United We Learn forum will focus on “innovation in education programs in JCPS and in Kentucky.” The program is open and useful to all with an interest in K-12 education — parents, students, other educators.

The forum will feature state and local leaders in innovation:

Panel moderator: David Cook, Kentucky Department of Education, director of the Office of Continuous Improvement

Panel members:

Sarah Snipes, KDE Division of Innovation and L3 coordinator

Carmen Coleman, chief academic officer, JCPS

Marland Cole, JCPS, L3, community co-lead; executive director of Evolve502

Two student members (TBA), one from JCPS and another from Frankfort

There will be programs showcased that showed improved academic performance in their students who had been typically underperforming. Other discussions will include: individual student-centered innovations in learning — tailoring engagement and resources; active collaboration by educators, students, families, businesses and community members; and the progress and future of Kentucky and JCPS Local Learning Labs (L3).

Panelists will be available for questions after their presentations.

Click here for registration.

Registration may also be done by calling the League of Women Voters Office at 895-5218.

For additional information, please call LWVL Education Committee Chair Leslie Marcellino at 502-439-8191.

The forum will be recorded and shared online at a later date.

