If You Think Massie Is Bizarre, Meet His Election Opponent George Foking Washington

George Foking Washington, besides running for Congress, has made an interesting series of YouTube videos.

If you think U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie — who uses the hashtags #LibertyVariant, recently accused Democrats of using “fear porn” and earlier this week tweeted “Correctional officers facing COVID vaccine mandates have fewer rights than inmates who don’t” — is the most bizarre person running for Kentucky’s 4th District, you would be wrong.

The incumbent has some serious competition on the being-a-weirdo front. Earlier this month, Alyssa Dara McDowell — who is best known for rushing the stage at a GOP watch party to falsely tell the crowd that Matt Bevin was elected governor before being escorted away — filed to run for the seat.

Now, the moment we’ve all been waiting on: George Foking Washington has formally entered the seat’s royal rumble.

It’s a difficult task describing Mr. Washington, who filed as a Republican, but let’s start with an excerpt from the candidate info he submitted when he filed to run with the Office of the Secretary of State.

“Beware of the beast congress, alone among God’s primates. They lie cheat and steal for their benefit and the special interests they serve. Implement term limits or they will make a wasteland of the government’s bank accounts and yours. Limit them! Drive them back into the population. For they and they alone are the harbingers of national destruction.”

Now that you have an idea of what you’re getting into, let’s get into the main event, which are his YouTube videos. The one where he pours what appears to be urine on the Capitol building is probably the place to start.

2022

He also has opinions on the media.

“The news media complex as a whole is as useless and dangerous as a condom with a hole in it,” he elegantly writes on his website, flushthecommode.com, which is full of such vital wisdom.

It’s super unclear how serious this guy is, but I guess we have to laugh a little, otherwise its just depressing.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram