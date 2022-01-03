Goodfellas Pizzeria Opens Its Baxter Location After A Bumpy Journey To Louisville

Goodfella's Pizzeria has opened across the street from where it was originally supposed to go.

Goodfellas Pizzeria recently opened its newest location in Louisville after years of planning.

The restaurant, which serves New York-style pizza and cocktails and is themed around 1920s gangsters, is now open at 642 Baxter Ave.

The Louisville location debuted last week with a sneak peek night and a New Year’s Eve party. WLKY reports that for the restaurant’s first few weeks in business, it will be open for limited hours.

The owners, Alex Coats and Eric Boggs, had intended to open a location at 1250 E. Broadway in 2018 after 10 years of planning, but their project fell through due to location issues, according to a Courier Journal article. Now, though, the space at Baxter Avenue is theirs.

The restaurant chain, which originated in Lexington, also has nine other locations in Chattanooga, Indianapolis, Bloomington and the Cincinnati area.

They’re now hiring. Click here to apply to positions in the kitchen, bar, or security teams.