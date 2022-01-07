Glowing Jellyfish Invade Revelry Boutique + Gallery In NuLu This Month

Revelry Boutique + Gallery starts the new year with a new show. Always a space to host interesting and innovative works, Revelry is joining forces with one of its most unique creators. Working with TotiLight, a Louisville-based group of entrepreneurs and designers who create light experiences for arts and entertainment events, Revelry will bring the jellyfish to life throughout their space.

On the Toti website, Revelry owner Mo McKnight Howe said that, “Totilight has been a dream to work with. The team is creative, innovative and detail oriented. What they create is a memorable experience. Their minds are equal parts creative and technical — with the goal of leaving the lucky patrons who get to experience their work in awe.”

A post shared by Revelry Boutique + Gallery (@revelryboutiquegallery)

Toti has worked with Revelry before when producing the Lumen Clouds exhibit in 2019. The jellyfish being installed this time were originally created for the Forecastle Festival.

For the entire month of January, the jellyfish can be experienced at Revelry. From the release: “Their playfulness and light welcomes viewers to interact, revel, or simply contemplate their existence.”

The lights will be connected to custom programmed computers and will be created using umbrellas, LEDs and dichroic film.

The show opens at Revelry tonight, Friday, Jan. 7, with a reception from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. It’ll be up all month.

