revelry boutique The jellyfish at Revelry were made by TotiLight.Provided photo
Arts & Culture

Glowing Jellyfish Invade Revelry Boutique + Gallery In NuLu This Month

By

Revelry Boutique + Gallery starts the new year with a new show. Always a space to host interesting and innovative works, Revelry is joining forces with one of its most unique creators. Working with TotiLight, a Louisville-based group of entrepreneurs and designers who create light experiences for arts and entertainment events, Revelry will bring the jellyfish to life throughout their space. 

On the Toti website, Revelry owner Mo McKnight Howe said that, “Totilight has been a dream to work with. The team is creative, innovative and detail oriented. What they create is a memorable experience. Their minds are equal parts creative and technical — with the goal of leaving the lucky patrons who get to experience their work in awe.” 

Toti has worked with Revelry before when producing the Lumen Clouds exhibit in 2019. The jellyfish being installed this time were originally created for the Forecastle Festival. 

For the entire month of January, the jellyfish can be experienced at Revelry. From the release: “Their playfulness and light welcomes viewers to interact, revel, or simply contemplate their existence.”

The lights will be connected to custom programmed computers and will be created using umbrellas, LEDs and dichroic film. 

The show opens at Revelry tonight, Friday, Jan. 7, with a reception from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. It’ll be up all month.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Published under Arts & Culture | Tags: ,

About the Author

Glowing Jellyfish Invade Revelry Boutique + Gallery In NuLu This Month

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly’s Arts & Entertainment Editor. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer,  photographer, tarot card reader, and fair to middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never were. You can follow Erica on Twitter, but beware of honesty, overt blackness and occasional geeky outrage.

@@feralnegress

All Articles by this Author >