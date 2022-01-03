Girls Rock Louisville Changes Its Name To Promote Inclusivity

Over the past year, Girls Rock Louisville have been going through a process of rebranding. The new name of the organization is officially, as of Jan. 1, Out Loud Louisville and will reflect their commitment to being an organization that stays true to their mission to empower “girls, trans (regardless of identity), and gender non-conforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation in a supportive, inclusive environment.”

Out Loud Louisville will complete the rebrand by summer and will continue to work toward that mission under the new more inclusive moniker.

Out Loud Louisville began in 2014 as a two-day camp. It has since grown into a weeklong summer camp, during which participants are taught an instrument and form a band, closing out the program with a performance of an original song. There are also after school and Adult Rock programs.

On their Instagram account, Out Loud Louisville listed some answers to frequently asked questions about the rebrand. The name change, they say, is to support serving those who express their “awesomeness” in more ways than can fall under the category of “girls.” The group expresses that while their mission will not change, they are going to put a greater focus on activism and advocacy this year. They will also be continuing their extended learning and summer programs, but clients and the public will begin to notice more gender-neutral language to reflect the changes within the organization.

The email address and website will remain active for a while as people adjust to the changes but will eventually shift to reflect the rebranding.

