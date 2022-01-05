A Second Blossom Bar Will Serve Smoothies In The Highlands

Rainbow Blossom, a local chain that sells health food and supplements, will open a second Blossom Bar location next Monday, Jan. 10.

The second location will open inside the existing Rainbow Blossom in Highlands Market at 3046 Bardstown Road. Much like the original Blossom Bar in St. Matthews, this new one will serve smoothies, juices and smoothie bowls, amongst other options.

In a press release, Carrie Nichols, the manager of the Highlands Market location, said, “We’ve had a lot of interest from customers stopping by the store. We’re excited to finally be able to open and serve some smoothies.”

The new Blossom Bar’s opening was delayed by a variety of issues related to the pandemic.

Summer Auerbach, who owns Rainbow Blossom, said in a release, “We had planned to open both locations within months of each other but the combination of staff shortages, supply chain issues, and the health of our employees, we’ve had to push back the opening. It’s been a challenge but we’re looking forward to serving another area of the city with a healthy smoothie option.”

The Blossom Bar at Highlands Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will offer counter service, in-store pickup and delivery.

