5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/7-1/9)

You can watch three "Scream" films at Planet of the Tapes this Sunday.

FRIDAY, Jan. 7

Friday Night Comedy Groove

Black Jockeys Lounge

$40 | 6 p.m.

Fresh off Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready,” BET comedian Barbara Carlyle is in town, ready to make you laugh this Friday.

SATURDAY, Jan. 8

1st Day Hike

Mount Francis Center for Spirituality

Free | 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.

A first day hike is usually performed on the first day of the new year. But, it’s not too late to embrace 2022. This “first day hike” was pushed to this weekend due to inclement weather. There are two hikes, one for early-risers and the other for… slightly less early risers. You’ll be guided on an hour-long trek through Mount St. Francis’ nature sanctuary, featuring a prairie, woodlands and a lake.

SUNDAY, Jan. 9

Sunday Brunch, Pajamas & Drag

CC’s Kitchen

$10 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

You don’t have to even get out of your pajamas for this drag show, served with brunch. Your lineup of queens this week: Scarlett Moon, Carma Blake and Miranda Rights.

Sunday Showcase – ‘Bree Wayy: Promise Witness Remembrance’ At Speed Cinema

Speed Art Museum

Free | 3:30 p.m.

The Speed will be screening Dawn Porter’s half-hour documentary about the creation of Amy Sherald’s painting of Breonna Taylor and how the Speed’s “Promise Witness Remembrance” exhibit came to be. Bring your vax cards or negative test results.

SCREAM STAB-A-THON!

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Join the Louisville Gore Club for its Sunday horror movie night potluck. This week, they’re showing the first three “Scream” films on Planet of the Tapes’ big screen. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

