5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/21-1/23)

Mandee McKelvey presents her one-woman show "My Left Boob" at Planet of the Tapes this weekend.

FRIDAY, Jan. 21

‘90s Weekend

Howl at the Moon

No cover (if in ‘90s gear) | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Recapture the ‘90s with this throwback party at Howl at the Moon. There will be drink specials and ‘90s music playing all night. Dress up in ‘90s clothes to get in free.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

Brick Universe

Kentucky International Convention Center

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1 p.m.-4 p.m. | $15 online, $18 at the door

Bricks abound at this fan-created, family-friendly LEGO festival downtown. The touring event will showcase plenty of gigantic (and small) LEGO creations, LEGO artists, and, of course, LEGO merch. Just be careful not to step on anything.

8UP’s bourbon & whiskeys experience

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

No cover | 8 p.m.-midnight

Head to the roof of the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown to sip great bourbon and listen to music. This month, 8UP is featuring drinks fashioned from Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey and Rabbit Hole, Buzzard’s Roost and Bardstown Bourbon Co. products. There will be free giveaways, too.

‘My Left Boob: A One-Mandee Show’

Planet of the Tapes

$15 | 10 p.m.

Mandee McKelvey, recently named one of the 50 best undiscovered comics in the country, performs her one-woman show, “My Left Boob.” McKelvey, who specializes in spinning personal tragedies into comedy, received the Underdog Award for her show at the 2019 IndyFringe.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

Louisville Orchestra presents ‘Peter & The Wolf’

Brown Theatre

$15 | 3 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra plays a classic, beloved by children and adults alike. In this “symphonic fairy tale,” a narrator tells a story while the musicians bring the characters to life with their instruments.

