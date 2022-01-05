5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (1/14)

FRIDAY, Jan. 14

“The Cake”

Henry Clay Theatre

$22 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Pandora Productions presents “The Cake,” a play by the award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Bekah Brunstetter (“This is Us”). The play takes on the issue of religious beliefs versus personal relationships by centering around a lesbian wedding and the struggle of Della, a North Carolina baker and Christian. There are showings throughout this weekend and next.

SATURDAY, Jan. 15

Brew with Buddy at Monnik

Monnik Beer Co.

$25 | 9 a.m.-noon

Learn how one of Louisville’s best breweries makes the hops flow. During this three-hour experience, Monnik brewer Buddy will walk participants through his process. It starts at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts and ends at noon with a beer.

SUNDAY, Jan. 16

“The Fellowship of the Ring” at the Kentucky Science Center

Kentucky Science Center

1 p.m. | $10

Prepare your eyeballs, fellow nerds, for The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy will be shown on the enormous, four-story screen at the Kentucky Science Center. It all starts with “The Fellowship of the Ring” this weekend, followed by the rest of the series showing on Fridays in January. Masks are required, and the theater will be at two-thirds capacity.

Sunday Cinema Roll

The Wiggle Room

No cover | 5 p.m.

One of Louisville’s newest bars, The Wiggle Room, is starting up a weekly movie marathon. Each Sunday, there will be a different theme. Keep track of The Wiggle Room’s social media stories to find out what this week’s is going to be. If you go, you’ll be treated to free popcorn.

Drag Queen Bingo!

Tin Roof

$25 | 7-9 p.m.

Cap off your Sunday with several rounds of Drag Queen Bingo, which Tin Roof describes as “hilariously inappropriate.” Yes, there will be prizes. And a draft beer and well cocktail are included with your ticket purchase!

