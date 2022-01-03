3 Louisville-Area Eateries Make Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants List

Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie is one of the top 100 restaurants in Louisville.

Three Louisville-area restaurants have earned a spot on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List of 2022.

Yelp announced the rankings this week. They’re based on nominations from Yelp users, then “ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors,” according to the website.

The two restaurants in Louisville proper, Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie Bar (1007 E. Main St. ) and CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar (9980 Linn Station Road), took home 16th place and 73rd place, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultured (@culturedcheeseshop)

Bully Barbeque in La Grange, Kentucky, about 30 minutes away, took home 89th place.

Cultured serves cheese and charcuterie boards. CASK’s menu includes Southern foods like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and fried okra. Bully Barbecue serves barbecue dishes like pulled pork and beef brisket.

