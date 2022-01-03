3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/7)

Friday, Jan. 7

Quite Literally, Definitely Pinwheels, Sam Brenzel — Majazztic ‘Mingos

The Flamingo Lounge

$10 | 9p.m.

The guest of honor, Gregg Wagner, will present a selection of works from the late Jim Webb (poet activist, music and nature lover). Webb was from Whitesburg, Kentucky. The night will progress into an evening of swing jazz to get folks moving.

Louisville Waits: Tom Waits Tribute

Zanzabar

$10 | 6 p.m.

Louisville artists will be paying tribute to the raspy-voiced, experimental singer-songwriter Tom Waits through music, comedy and burlesque. Performers include: 7 Mile Broom, Eric McM, Sister Crone, The Non Essentials, Los Gatos Del Sol, Jake Reber, Decibel Cooper, Derrick Manley, Joey Eberling, The Dames, The Bizarre Bazaar and Stolen Stitches Sideshow. There will also be tarot card readings by Lany Stardust.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Bowie + Elvis Birthday Celebration

High Horse Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.

Did you know that David Bowie and Elvis had the same birthday? The two music legends get a joint tribute concert at High Horse this Saturday night, featuring a live Elvis impersonator, “Bowieoke” and a Bowie-themed DJ set.