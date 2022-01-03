3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/28)

Photo via The Brook & The Bluff/Facebook

The Brook & The Bluff plays Zanzabar this weekend.

Friday, Jan. 28

Jason Leech, Sam Sneed and Lexington House Massive

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 10 p.m.

A night of experimental and electronica with keyboardist / producer Jason Leech, Sam Sneed and Lexington House Massive (featuring Jon Dose, Coughinz, $weetboy, Mannino, Glitch Witness, and Arnld Plmr).

Jason Isbell

Louisville Palace

Prices vary | 8 p.m.

The former Drive-By Trucker who has ascended to the top of the alt-country genre, Jason Isbell’s a prolific, magnetic and deep singer-songwriter with a band of aces.

Saturday, Jan. 29

The Brook and The Bluff

Zanzabar

$17 | 7 p.m.

A melancholy indie band with striking instrumentation and introspective lyrics, The Brook and The Bluff build modern rock that’s charged with honesty and intention.

