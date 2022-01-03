3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/21-/1/23)

Relive the magic of Prince again at The Prince Experience tribute show on Friday.

Friday, Jan. 21

Molly’s Midnight Villains, Quite Literally

The Limbo

$5 | 9 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for genre-crossing folk, go see this show — the experimental gothic-folk of Molly’s Midnight Villains features clever instrumentation and dynamic vocals, and Quite Literally sprinkles early roots music sensibilities into sharp, timeless lyrics.

The Prince Experience

Mercury Ballroom

$20 | 9 p.m.

Prince was known for his explosive live shows that mixed mind-boggling talent, a deep discography and mesmerizing crowd control. Unfortunately, he’s no longer with us, but celebrate his legacy at this tribute show.

Sunday, Jan. 23

The Jake Reber Threeber

The Flamingo Lounge

8 p.m.

End your weekend with some jazz, when this trio of Jake Reber, Jacob Duncan and Zack Kennedy take the stage.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.