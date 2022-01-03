3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/14)

Friday, Jan. 14

Sports, Okey Dokey

Zanzabar

$25 | 7 p.m.

Kick your weekend off with a show from Sports, a mellow, smooth indie band that patchworks various genres together. They play with Okey Dokey, a modern psych band that sound indebted to My Morning Jacket.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Belushi Speed Ball, Scrooge Mandella

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

The eccentric thrash rock band Belushi Speed Ball are back at The Flamingo, and who knows what’s going to happen this time, which is what makes seeing them over and over worth it. Scrooge Mandella, who generally play wild skate punk (but also slow it down to folk), are also performing.

Saturday-Sunday Jan. 15-16

School of Rock Winter Mainstage Season Shows

Headliners Music Hall

$10 | 1 p.m.

A multi-layered show from School Of Rock Louisville. First, from 1-3 p.m. there will be a Talking Heads vs. Blondie new-wave showcase. Then, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pipes will “feature juicy harmonies and powerful solos, backed up by instrumentalists who can hold their own in a room of talented Divas.” Finally, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drumageddon will pay tribute to music’s great drummers, like John Bonham from Led Zeppelin and Quest Love from The Roots.



