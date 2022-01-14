14 Art Exhibits To See In Louisville This January

See “1966-Skylark” by Zak Ové at 21c Louisville.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“WHAT LIES BENEATH”

Through March

Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”

Through December 2022

The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“JANUARY NOCTURNS”

Jan. 7-Feb. 19

Art by painter and retired doctor Rex Lagerstrom.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“DEBRA CLEM: SURFACE AND ILLUSION”

Through Jan. 22

Solo show by the head of the painting department at IUS Southwest.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“CATALOG: NEW WORK FROM THE PRINTMAKERS LEFT”

Through Jan. 7

Show featuring recent works by collaborative team The Printmakers Left.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.

louisville.edu

“WEST OF NINTH: RACE, RECKONING, AND RECONCILIATION”

Through September

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

“ON AND OFF THE WALL”

Through Jan. 8

Mixed media sculpture by Brent Oglesbee and W.G. Rickel.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”

Jan. 11-Feb. 19

An exhibition that explores the differences in the world.

Gallery 109, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“CRAFTING THE VERNACULAR”

Through April 3

Group show of glass artists.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“NATIVE REFLECTIONS: VISUAL ART BY AMERICAN INDIANS OF KENTUCKY”

Through March

Touring exhibition of contemporary art organized by the Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council.

Louisville Metro Hall

527 W. Jefferson St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisvilleky.gov

“THE TAD & TIA SHOW”

Jan. 7-29

Art by new members Tad DeSanto and Tia Wells.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“I AM NOT AN ALCHEMIST”

Through Jan. 8

Paintings by Brooklyn artist Hank Ehrenfried.

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St.

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

quappiprojects.com

RALPH EUGENE MEATYARD: “THE UNFORESEEN WILDERNESS”

Through Feb. 13

Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“HERE TO THERE”

Through Jan. 15

Urban and rural scenes in oil pastels and other media by Martin Rollins.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

