14 Art Exhibits To See In Louisville This January

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“WHAT LIES BENEATH”
Through March
Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”
Through December 2022
The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“JANUARY NOCTURNS”
Jan. 7-Feb. 19
Art by painter and retired doctor Rex Lagerstrom.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“DEBRA CLEM: SURFACE AND ILLUSION”
Through Jan. 22
Solo show by the head of the painting department at IUS Southwest.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“CATALOG: NEW WORK FROM THE PRINTMAKERS LEFT”
Through Jan. 7
Show featuring recent works by collaborative team The Printmakers Left.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.
louisville.edu
“WEST OF NINTH: RACE, RECKONING, AND RECONCILIATION”
Through September
Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.
fraziermuseum.org
“ON AND OFF THE WALL”
Through Jan. 8
Mixed media sculpture by Brent Oglesbee and W.G. Rickel.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”
Jan. 11-Feb. 19
An exhibition that explores the differences in the world.
Gallery 109, Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“CRAFTING THE VERNACULAR”
Through April 3
Group show of glass artists.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“NATIVE REFLECTIONS: VISUAL ART BY AMERICAN INDIANS OF KENTUCKY”
Through March
Touring exhibition of contemporary art organized by the Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council.
Louisville Metro Hall
527 W. Jefferson St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisvilleky.gov
“THE TAD & TIA SHOW”
Jan. 7-29
Art by new members Tad DeSanto and Tia Wells.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“I AM NOT AN ALCHEMIST”
Through Jan. 8
Paintings by Brooklyn artist Hank Ehrenfried.
Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St.
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
quappiprojects.com
RALPH EUGENE MEATYARD: “THE UNFORESEEN WILDERNESS”
Through Feb. 13
Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“HERE TO THERE”
Through Jan. 15
Urban and rural scenes in oil pastels and other media by Martin Rollins.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art
