10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (1/31-2/4)

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

Metro Corrections Vigil

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The Buddhist Justice Collective has organized this vigil in remembrance of the five people that have recently died while incarcerated at Metro Corrections. There will be readings and speakers with three rounds of silent seated and walking meditation. Attendees should wear a mask.

Wine Words & Wings

Longshots Cafe & Bar

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

It’s the one year anniversary of Wine Words & Wings, and Longshots is celebrating with a lineup of poets, singers and comedians, including Mr. SpreadLove, Prettee Jae and Simba. The theme is DeepSea Wear in honor of DeepSeaRices 30th birthday. Bottles of wine will be $10.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

Kentucky Shakespeare at the Library

The Floyd County Library

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Catch a pre-recorded performance about Ira Frederick Aldridge, the first Black man to play Othello and other leading Shakespeare roles on the English stage. This event is intended for children in grades 4 through 12.

Game Night

Air Devil’s Inn

No cover | 8 p.m.-midnight

It’s Game Night at Air Devil’s Inn. There will be board game tournaments from 7 to 9 p.m. and free pool from 9 p.m. to midnight, as well as complimentary snacks.

Groundhog Day Show

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

No cover | 9 p.m.

Call Me Bronco, Louisville pop punk, is back for its first show in two years. We remember them performing like it was yesterday…

THURSDAY, Feb. 3

Roots 101 African American Museum Free Admission

Roots 101 African American Museum

Free | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

To learn about Black history during February, there’s no better place to go in Louisville than Roots 101 African American Museum. And thanks to a donation from Old Forester Distilling Co., anyone who wants to will be able to experience the museum for free this Thursday.

Penny Sisto at 80 – Opening Reception

Carnegie Center For Art & History

Free | 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m.

Penny Sisto is still creating her beautiful quilts 80 years into her life. See some of her most recent work, exhibited in the Carnegie Center for Art & History for the eighth time. This reception will feature music from the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet and complimentary refreshments. To be COVID safe, the Carnegie is letting people see the exhibit in three separate sessions throughout the night. The first is for members but the last two are open to everyone, from 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Register to attend.

New Comics Showcase

Aloft Louisville Downtown

$5 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Get new laughs from nine up-and-coming comedians. The headliner is Jerrel Beamon of Dayton, Ohio “one of the hardest-working young comics in the Midwest.”

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

LIVE @ MAGBAR

Magbar

No cover | 7 p.m.

Catch four bands at Mag Bar: Nicholas Johnson & The Same Old Strangers (southern roots meets midwest rock from Cincinnati), The breaklights (punkgrass), naptaker (Lexington) and the Svengali Fiasco (grunge).

The Limbo’s 4th Anniversary Bash

The Limbo

$5 | 9 p.m.

Celebrate The Limbo’s anniversary with a performance from The Tunesmiths.

