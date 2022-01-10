10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (1/3-1/7)

Welcome the New Year with a tight squeeze by enjoying live music from your favorite, local jazz band Squeeze-bot at the Flamingo Lounge.

TUESDAY, Jan. 4

YA Novel Themed Trivia with Kyle

PG&Js Dog Bar

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

If you never grew out your YA novel phase, this trivia game is for you. The first round will cover the “Hunger Games” series, and a special, bonus round at the end will draw on your “Harry Potter” knowledge. For the rest of the three rounds, general YA novel knowledge is needed. The team with the most points at the end wins a $25 bar tab.

Monthly Ping Pong Tournament

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing is starting a monthly ping-pong tournament. On the first Tuesday of every month, there will be a winners and losers bracket, with the winner receiving a special prize. You can sign up on the day of the tournament starting at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5

New Year, New ME! Glow Fitness Party

Douglass Community Center

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Kick off your new-year-new-me exercise resolution with three, fun glow workouts from three different instructors. They’ll each introduce you to their exercise specialty with a 30 minute practice.

THURSDAY, Jan. 6

Learn to Meditate Workshop

Passionist Earth and Spirit Center

Free | 11 a.m.-noon

If your new years resolution involves improving your health, you can’t forget about the mind. At this Passionist Part and Spirit Center class, learn the basics of mindfulness meditation.

Skylar Smith: Paintings for The Future Opening Reception

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Skylar Smith (whose work you might remember from the cover of LEO’s Augusst arts guide) is showing over 20 of her new paintings this month at the fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound. Come for her opening reception this Thursday.

Bingo Thursdays

Atrium Brewing

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Not your grandma’s bingo. Join the Atrium Brewing crew for free bingo every Thursday — with prizes!

Thursday Night “Live”

Black Jockeys Lounge

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Benny J. & Friends are bringing the jazz and “old skool-new skool” R&B to the Black Jockeys Lounge in downtown Louisville.

Squeezin’ in the New Year

Flamingo Lounge

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

Welcome the New Year with a tight squeeze by enjoying live music from your favorite, local jazz band Squeeze-bot.

FRIDAY, Jan. 7

Devil’s Backbone Friday Hike Series

Charlestown Park

Free | 10 a.m.-noon

With the help of a guide, hike the Devil’s Backbone in Charlestown State Park — a rugged, three mile hike. To participate, preregister by emailing [email protected].

