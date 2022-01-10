10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (1/24-1/28)

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

Down Under Weather Meringue Sour Release/Australia Day

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 4-11 p.m.

To celebrate Australia Day, Falls City Brewing Co. is debuting a new sour, “Down Under Weather” and showing Ozzy movies. Catch “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” at 5 p.m. and “Mad Max: Road Warrior” at 7 while sipping a meringue sour with passionfruit, strawberry and kiwi. The fun continues on Thursday with showings of “Crocodile Dundee” 1 and 2.

Bridging the Divide: JCPS & Diversity: What Worked, What Didn’t, And What’s Next

Frazier History Museum

Free or $10 donation | 6:30-8 p.m.

JCPS is pondering changes to its Student Assignment Plan. With a move as big as this comes a need for public discussion. This talk, featuring JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio, former JCPS board member Debbie Wesslund and Louisville NAACP President Raoul Cunningham “centers on a way forward with diversity, choice, and access to ensure success for all students.” They’ll be discussing integration, forced busing, racial guidelines and the latest proposals.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26

Breeder Culture/Rou/Hairbrushing

The Flamingo Lounge

No cover | 8 p.m.

It’s experimental music night at the Flamingo. Get weird with three Louisville acts. (And don’t forget your mask.)

Disney Trivia

Tin Roof Louisville

Free | 8-10 p.m.

They all made fun of you for being a Disney Adult… until now. Dominate Tin Roof’s Disney trivia and you may win a prize.

THURSDAY, Jan. 27

A Celebration of Failure Short Course

Virtual

Free | 4 p.m.

Failure isn’t the end. It’s through failure that we learn to succeed. And this class through the Louisville Free Public Library will teach you how to embrace it, featuring six different experts from the worlds of business, science, politics, sports, society and the performing arts. This first class will be held virtually, but future courses will be taught at the Main Library on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. through March 3.

Taylor Wingate and Definitely Pinwheels

The Grain Haus, New Albany

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Catch a show on The Grain Haus’ new stage, featuring Definitely Pinwheels (acoustic jazz) and Taylor Wingate.

Thursday Comedy Showcase

Aloft Louisville Downtown

Free | 7:30-9 p.m.

NYC comic Caitlin Peluffo has performed on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” and now you can watch her for free at this Louisville show. She’ll be joined by Louisville comedians and another New York comic, Jill Weiner.

Kent Jackson’s B.Y.O.V. Night

Mag Bar

No cover | 8 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Bring your own vinyl to Mag Bar, and they’ll play the side of your choosing.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

RuPaul Watch Party

Parlour Downtown Louisville

Free | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Watch the latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in good company, hosted by 2010 National Entertainer of the Year Vanessa Demornay.

Gear Night/Bear Invasion

Chill BAR Highlands

No cover | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Bears have invaded Chill BAR — the Kentucky Bourbon Bears, specifically. Come mingle in your finest leather gear and undies.

