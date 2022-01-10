10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (1/17-1/21)

You can see showings of MLK Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech at The Muhammad Ali Center.

MONDAY, Jan. 17

‘I Have a Dream’ Screenings

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | Through 4 p.m.

The Muhammad Ali Center is offering free screenings of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. The final screening takes place at 4 p.m. Admission to the Center’s exhibits is not included.

MLK Birthday

Legends

No cover | All day

Legends bar is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, with live music from The Ultimate Show Band and hits from the ‘70s through the ‘90s from DJ-Q. You’ll hear from DJ Snugg and DJ Lil Jerry, too. The Ultimate Show Band takes the stage at 4:30 p.m.

Monday Night Salsa

The Wiggle Room

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Learn how to dance the salsa in this 45 minute lesson from Gabe Scott of the Derby City Salseros. DJ Robertón provides the beats.

Funny Dinner Live Podcast Recording!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 10 p.m.

Attend a live taping of the Funny Dinner Live podcast, hosted by local comedians Dan Aleten and Eric Sorgel. These “2 broke boys” will give you an hour of “comedy riffing,” covering such topics as Dan’s movie ideas, the perfect plan for smuggling drugs and Gordon Ramsay impressions.

THURSDAY, Jan. 20

Monnik New Albany’s 1st Birthday

Monnik New Albany

No cover | 4-9 p.m.

It’s been one year since Monnik Beer Co. opened its New Albany location. Head to the brewery for cake, music from Louisville Gypsy Jazz from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a new beer release of a brew that will only be available at the New Albany location: Audubble. The first 22 guests to arrive will receive free Monnik merchandise.

New Stage Opening Night

The Grain Haus, New Albany, Indiana

$5 | 7 p.m.

Winter has come and Floyd County Brewing Co. isn’t letting that stop its live music. The brewery has expanded with a stage at The Grain Haus and is debuting it with a live show from Mama Said String Band.

FRIDAY, Jan. 21

January Winter Storywalk

Beckley Creek Park

Free | Noon-6:30 p.m.

Take the kids on a storytelling adventure through Beckley Creek Park. Starting at the southeast corner of the Egg Lawn, you’ll follow signs that will tell you the story, “The Truth About Hawks.” The January StoryWalk begins at noon on Jan. 21 and lasts through the weekend.

90s Weekend

Howl at the Moon Louisville

No cover (if in ‘90s gear) | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Recapture the ‘90s with this throwback party at Howl at the Moon. There will be drink specials and ‘90s music playing all night. Dress up in ‘90s clothes to get in free.

‘Where_Am_I?’ Single Release Livestream

Virtual

Free | 8 p.m.

Phourist & the Photons are celebrating the release of their new single “Where_Am_I?” with a live-streamed concert. Catch this Louisville melodic rock band’s performance on YouTube.

First 30 Show at Never Say Die

Never Say Die

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

2022 has already given us plenty of fodder for jokes, if only because if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry. Find out what Louisville’s comedians have already come up with in the new year. They’ll present their latest material, performing two minutes each. To grab the mic, you can sign up at [email protected] To go, you just need to show up and laugh.

