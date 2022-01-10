10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (1/10-1/14)

It's National Dress Up Your Pet Day at Club K9 this week.

MONDAY, Jan. 10

Below the Line January

High Horse Bar

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Check out the latest short films by Louisville creatives at Below the Line’s monthly event. To kick off 2022, the group is meeting at a new location, High Horse Bar. There will be food. Make sure to mask up.

Metal Monday w/ Baptise & Fairie Ring

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

No cover | 10 p.m.

Rock out with Baptise and Fairie Ring (Evansville heavy rock).

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12

Skylar Smith: ‘Paintings for the Future’ Opening Reception

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

Free | 6-9 p.m.

This event was supposed to happen last week, but then the snow came. Make it up with a visit this weekend to see Skylar Smith’s paintings (once featured on LEO’s cover.)

Netflix & Chili

Logan Street Market

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

Every Wednesday, head to Logan Street Market for movie night. You can buy chili cheese Frito boats and popcorn while you’re there. Wild Hops Brewery will be slinging the drink specials.

Underwear & Pajama Night

PRIDE bar + lounge, New Albany, Indiana

No cover | 7 p.m.

It is what it says. Wear your underwear or PJs to New Albany’s PRIDE bar.

THURSDAY, Jan. 13

Norton Sports Health Training Program

Kentucky Derby Museum

Free | 5:30-8 p.m.

Training for the Derby Festival’s miniMarathon or Marathon? You can do it with others if you join Norton’s free 15-week training program. It kicks off this Thursday. There will be training and medical experts there to answer your questions. The first 800 people who sign up for the program will receive a complimentary Official Training Tech Shirt, and everyone gets a free downloadable training manual.

FRIDAY, Jan. 14

Reception: Asia in Motion

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Students of Asian descent at the Hite Art Institute present their work in this art exhibit, called “Asia in Motion.”

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

Club K9

Prices vary | 6-9 p.m.

It’s National Dress Up Your Pet Day, so the dogs at the Club K9 bar will be in their Sunday best (but maybe not on their best behavior.) It does cost $10 if you bring your dog. But, it’s free if you just want to observe the pups in all their costumed glory.

‘80s Dance PAWty

PG&Js Dog Park Bar

No cover (for humans) | 7-10 p.m.

Channel the ‘80s at this dance party at PG&Js. DJ Phantom will be providing jams from the era, you’ll be expected to bring the ‘80s clothes.

Forty Seven Flood

Mac’s Hideaway

No cover | 10 p.m.

Alt-rock/indie band Forty-Seven Flood plays Mac’s Hideaway.

