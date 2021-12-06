You Voted, Now Mile Wide Is Releasing Two Beers Chosen By The Public For Its 5th Anniversary

Hard to believe it’s been five years, but Mile Wide Beer Co. is about to throw a big party to celebrate half a decade in business in Louisville.

The celebration, Dec. 9-11, will include two special beer releases, 2016-themed trivia, cupcakes from Plehn’s Bakery, throwback pricing and cheap pinball machine plays all weekend long.

“Yeah, it’s a little hard to believe,” Mile Wide co-founder Scott Shreffler said. “There are some days where it feels like it’s been two years and some days where it feels like been two decades. But five years nothing to be sneezed at. We’re all proud of it.”

The first beer to be released, on Thursday, will be a double dry-hopped double Northeast IPA, hopped with Galazy, Citra and Mosaic. The second, to be released on Friday, will be a double fruited American sour ale made with raspberries, blackberries and vanilla. Both recipes were crowd-sourced via an online voting platform.

“The people who filled out the poll really came through with two beers we probably would have brewed anyway,” Shreffler said. “They’re right in our wheelhouse.”

The special trivia on Thursday will feature questions focused on the year the brewery opened and will also include a few bonus questions focusing on Mile Wide, so brush up on your brewery trivia. Starting Friday, Plehn’s Bakery will supply cupcakes, which will be free to visitors while they last.

Mile Wide Beer Co. is located at 636 Barret Ave.

