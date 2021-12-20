Wild Eggs To Open First New Albany Location

Wild Egg's ACE of a BLT spells out the extra ingredients that provide gravitas: Avocado, Cheddar and a fried egg: A.C.E.

Next year, Wild Eggs will open a new location in New Albany.

The brunch restaurant announced in a news release that the new location, which will be at 223 West Fifth Street, is slated to open “in the first half of 2022,” although the exact opening day has not yet been announced.

The restaurant, which got started in Louisville, operates exclusively in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. There are currently four Wild Eggs restaurants in Louisville and one in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The New Albany location will be the sixth Wild Eggs location in Kentuckiana and the 15th in the country.

In a public statement, Wild Eggs President Bill Stenzhorn said, “We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to New Albany! Joining the New Albany community has been a goal for us for a long time. The strong growth in the area certainly makes it an attractive market and one that we feel will complement our operation in Jeffersonville.”

The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes, including egg dishes, pancakes, waffles, sandwiches, and more.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.