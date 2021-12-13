Where To Donate To Help Victims Of Kentucky’s Devastating Tornado Outbreak

Kentucky has been reeling from the devastation and destruction caused by the tornadoes that hit our state this weekend. If you’re unable to make it to any in-person relief efforts, you can still donate online to help your neighbors. Here’s a list of 35 ways to help:
We also have a list of opportunities to team up with local businesses providing supplies and donations to tornado victims.
The American Red Cross, in partnership with WLKY: Western Kentucky Disaster Relief Fundraiser (you can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10)
Aspire Appalachia: PayPal
BG Freedom Walkers: Venmo
Bowling Green Micro Pantry: Venmo
CARE: Kentucky Tornado Emergency Response Fund
Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County: PayPal
Community Foundation of West Kentucky: West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
Convoy of Hope: Disaster Services
Disaster Relief At Work: PayPal
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland: Donations
Foundation for Connecting Communities: Donations for Tornado Survivors
Global Empowerment Mission: Kentucky Tornadoes
GlobalGiving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund
GoFundMe: Verified fundraisers set up by community members
Gov. Andy Beshear: Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
International Medical Corps: Kentucky Tornadoes Fund
Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief: Tornado Donations
Kentucky Cannabis Community: Crisis Response Fundraiser
Kentucky Veterans Brigade: Bowling Green KY tornado relief
Louisville Food Trucks: Help Feed Tornado victims and first responders
Marshall County Exceptional Center: PayPal
Matthew 25: Ministries: Donate
Mayfield Community Foundation: Mayfield Kentucky Tornado Relief
Muslim Americans for Compassion: Raising Funds to Help Victims of KY Tornadoes
Presbyterian Disaster Assistance: Disaster Relief
Queer Kentucky: LGBTQ+ Storm Victims Mutual Aid Fund
Relevant Church: Mayfield Tornado Relief
Rise and Shine!: Disaster Relief Mutual Aid (Venmo)
Samaritan’s Purse: Disaster Relief
Sunrise Movement Bowling Green: Direct aid in Bowling Green
The LEE Initiative: Western Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund
UK College of Medicine: Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
United Methodist Church: US Disaster Response and Recovery
United Way of Kentucky: Disaster Recovery Fund
United Way of Southern Kentucky: Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund