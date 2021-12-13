Where To Donate To Help Victims Of Kentucky’s Devastating Tornado Outbreak

This past weekend, a spate of tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky. And there are several ways you can help those recovering from the storms.

Kentucky has been reeling from the devastation and destruction caused by the tornadoes that hit our state this weekend. If you’re unable to make it to any in-person relief efforts, you can still donate online to help your neighbors. Here’s a list of 35 ways to help:

We also have a list of opportunities to team up with local businesses providing supplies and donations to tornado victims.

The American Red Cross, in partnership with WLKY: Western Kentucky Disaster Relief Fundraiser (you can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10)

Aspire Appalachia: PayPal

BG Freedom Walkers: Venmo

Bowling Green Micro Pantry: Venmo

CARE: Kentucky Tornado Emergency Response Fund

Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County: PayPal

Community Foundation of West Kentucky: West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Convoy of Hope: Disaster Services

Disaster Relief At Work: PayPal

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland: Donations

Foundation for Connecting Communities: Donations for Tornado Survivors

Global Empowerment Mission: Kentucky Tornadoes

GlobalGiving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

GoFundMe: Verified fundraisers set up by community members

Gov. Andy Beshear: Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

International Medical Corps: Kentucky Tornadoes Fund

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief: Tornado Donations

Kentucky Cannabis Community: Crisis Response Fundraiser

Kentucky Veterans Brigade: Bowling Green KY tornado relief

Louisville Food Trucks: Help Feed Tornado victims and first responders

Marshall County Exceptional Center: PayPal

Matthew 25: Ministries: Donate

Mayfield Community Foundation: Mayfield Kentucky Tornado Relief

Muslim Americans for Compassion: Raising Funds to Help Victims of KY Tornadoes

Presbyterian Disaster Assistance: Disaster Relief

Queer Kentucky: LGBTQ+ Storm Victims Mutual Aid Fund

Relevant Church: Mayfield Tornado Relief

Rise and Shine!: Disaster Relief Mutual Aid (Venmo)

Samaritan’s Purse: Disaster Relief

Sunrise Movement Bowling Green: Direct aid in Bowling Green

The LEE Initiative: Western Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund

UK College of Medicine: Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

United Methodist Church: US Disaster Response and Recovery

United Way of Kentucky: Disaster Recovery Fund

United Way of Southern Kentucky: Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund