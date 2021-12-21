Waterfront Botanical Gardens Lights Up Its Garden For The 3rd Annual ‘Gardens Aglimmer’

Gardens Aglimmer is a winter wonderland filled with light bursts, candles and a multicolored tunnel of light.

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens will be all “aglimmer” for their 3rd annual “Gardens Aglimmer” event.

Everyone is looking for good family experiences this holiday season, and so many places are filling that need. Waterfront Botanical Gardens isn’t disappointing us.

Come and experience the winter wonderland filled with swans, snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles and a multicolored tunnel of light. Along the Beargrass Creek Pathway, there is a lovely icicle pathway with a glowing waterfall stream. Santa will stop by and offer visits in the Graeser Family Education Center and “Mrs Claus’ Cottage” located in the Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms.

There will be hot beverages and cookies available for purchase from Khalil’s. These will be for sale in the Jingle All The Way Cafe.

Upon arrival you can stay and wander as long as you like. Forty-five minutes is usually more than enough time for a visit. At 9 p.m. the garden goes dark so be sure to arrive well before this time.

Gardens Aglimmer runs through Dec. 30.

Please Note: No outside food will be allowed. Gardens Aglimmer will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Tickets are $10 per person and $15 on peak nights. Kids 12 and under get in free. Buy them here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.