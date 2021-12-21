Watch ‘Elf’ On The Kentucky Science Center’s Massive, 4-Story Screen

"Elf is a Christmas movie so good, you'll want to watch it through the New Year.

Nearly every day between now and New Year’s Day, the Kentucky Science Center will be screening “Elf,” the classic family Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell, at 2 p.m.

Watch Buddy the Elf’s hijinks on the Center’s massive, four-story screen.

Tickets are $10 per person for non-members and $5 for members.

For a full list of the Kentucky Science Center’s upcoming events, click this link.

