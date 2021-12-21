Volunteer To Help Victims Of The Kentucky Tornadoes: These Organizations Need Help

Western Kentucky is still healing from the deadly and destructive tornadoes that tore through the area 10 days ago.

We recently reported on places where you can donate money to help tornado victims.

If you’re looking for in-person ways to help, we’ve compiled a list of places that are looking for volunteers.

Before you go, though, a word of caution from FEMA: “Don’t self-deploy to disaster areas. Trusted organizations in the affected areas know where volunteers are needed. Work with an established organization to make sure you have the appropriate safety, training and skills needed to respond.”

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (National VOAD), which has a Kentucky chapter, agrees: “Be patient. Recovery lasts a lot longer than the media attention. There will be volunteer needs for many months, often years, after the disaster – especially when the community enters the long-term recovery period.”

Graves County Emergency Management

Register here : https://surveyhero.com\c\viuf4h7p

Looking for : a variety of skill sets and roles, including “Search and Rescue – trained OR untrained, Nurse/Paramedic/EMT, and Electrical or Plumbing.”

Contact : 270-216-0903 / [email protected]

Kentucky State Parks

Register here: Email Andy Kasitz at [email protected]

Looking for: People to volunteer at Rough River Dam, Kentucky Dam Village, Kenlake, and Lake Barkley state parks to help families who are using the parks as temporary housing. Volunteer tasks will include washing dishes and clothes. Volunteers must provide their own accommodations, but some parks have space for camping.

Volunteers must provide their own accommodations, but some parks have space for camping. Contact: above.

American Red Cross

Register here: S ign up for Volunteer Connection and check out the list of volunteer opportunities

Looking for: Blood donors and Disaster Response Volunteers. (N ote: you must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to donate blood and must pass a background check.)

Contact: Fill out the form above.

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Register here: Contact Us

Looking for: People who can fill unmet needs. Let the team know what you can bring, and they’ll let you know what they need.

Contact: See above.

Mercy Chefs

Register here : Sign up

Looking for : People who can help with basic food prep and serving food within specific 4-hour shifts.

Contact : [email protected]

All Hands and Hearts

Register here : Volunteer Interest: Tornado Response

Looking for : Varied needs. (Note: volunteers must be at least 16 years old, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and able to pass a background check.)

Contact : [email protected]

Kentucky Baptist Convention

The Kentucky Baptist Convention has put together the following list of seven churches and ministries in Western Kentucky that are currently accepting assistance from untrained volunteers:

Hillvue Heights: 502-517-2944

Living Hope: 270-646-0698

Eastwood Baptist: 940-224-6544

Rich Pond Baptist: 270-779-0426

HR Ministries: 270-963-3561

Zion’s Cause: 270-527-9696

Enon Baptist “The Way,”: 270-970-0668

Read more about their disaster response at this link.

Samaritan’s Purse

Register here : Volunteer during a day shift or stay overnight in Dawson Springs or Mayfield

Looking for : help with “debris cleanup, roof tarping and chainsaw work.” Overnight volunteers will receive meals and space to sleep (with volunteers’ own mattresses or sleeping bags) but have to stay on-site for at least three nights.

Contact : 270-841-3174

Kentucky Emergency Management

Plain Compassion Crisis Response:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.