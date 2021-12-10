There’s A New Music-Sharing Social Media App, Thanks To Two Louisville Developers

A new social media app makes it easier for music fans to share their favorite music and connect with artists –– and the developers started it with a focus on local bands.

Groupie is an app that allows music fans to share the music they’re listening to publicly and in private messages, follow their favorite bands, and see what songs those bands are listening to.

The app is not a streaming service or a competitor to platforms like Spotify or Apple Music –– in fact, the app allows each user to connect to their Spotify account and open songs in the Spotify app. Instead, it gives each user the ability to spotlight music that they enjoy and send it to their friends and followers –– their “groupies,” as the app calls them.

Some of the app’s 22 features include the Record Wall, a public showcase of a user’s favorite albums; Listen Later, which is what it sounds like, akin to the Watch Later option on YouTube; and Your Jam, which allows each user to spotlight their favorite song. Groupie’s website details the full list of features currently available on the app, and there are others coming down the pipeline as well.

Groupie debuted to the public on Nov. 30 after a six-month period of testing, but the app had been in the works for a little over two years before its release. Currently, Groupie has close to 100 users, including fans in Germany and India.

The developers, Noah Rough and John Geddes, are both Louisvillians and fans of Louisville groups like White Reaper, Boa Boys, The Ego Trippers and more. Songs by local artists feature heavily throughout the app’s promotional material –– in fact, this trailer features 36 bands and musicians from our area:

Rough told LEO, “There’s such a great community of musicians. Everyone here really supports each other, whether you’re super well-known [or if] you’re just now coming up,” he said. “I wanted to highlight that and just try and build a community within a community.”

You can download Groupie for free for iOS or Google Play.

