The Party Doesn’t End On The 25th. Introducing The Day After Christmas Party.

Party it up at the Loft at The Biscuit Lounge

This time of year is normally packed with Christmas parties, Christmas Eve parties, and New Year’s Eve parties, but there’ll be a Day After Christmas Party at the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge (120 S. 10th St.) on Sunday, Dec. 26.

This party, by the way, will only be for guests over the age of 30. It will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s billed as a “Grown & Sexy Affair,” so guests should “dress to impress.” DJ Kaos and DJ Z-Nyce will be spinning the tunes.

Attendees will be required to show a COVID vaccine card or proof of a recent negative COVID test.

General admission tickets ($30) are available until Dec. 24. Buy yours on Eventbrite or call either 443-5808 or 794-8987 to book a section of reserved seats.

