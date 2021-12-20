The Bambi Walk, Bardstown Road’s Famous Christmas Bar Crawl, Returns

Bambi Walk founders Sean Lanning, Chad Gahm (Santa) and Slater Coe (Jesus) — and Olivia Lanning is in the CardChronicle Bird head mask — from a previous walk.

After an absence in 2020, The Bambi Walk is back for its 14th glorious year.

The legendary Christmas bar crawl starts at Bambi Bar at 2701 Bardstown Road and proceeds down the rest of the street, including Baxter Avenue, with stops at every bar along the way (in theory.)

It’s slated to last eight hours, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and ending around 2:30 a.m., but you can drop in or out as you like. (That’ll likely be easy to do –– organizers say the event typically attracts more than 150 guests.)

The Bambi Walk’s name has a double meaning; it is, of course, named for its starting point, but also for how difficult it will be to walk (à la Bambi himself) if you drink at more than a few of the bars along the route.

That said, it’s free to participate (aside from buying drinks), –– there’ll be carol-singing, general Christmas merriment, and possible guest appearances from Buddy the Elf, Santa, and, um, Jesus. The organizers request that you wear “the ugliest Christmas sweater you can find.”

Please drink responsibly and remember to arrange for an Uber or other designated driver.

