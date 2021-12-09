Taste The World On This International Bakery Tour Along Preston Highway On Saturday

December is for sweets. It’s cold, turns dark at 5 p.m., the holiday potlucks are coming up fast, and we can worry about all of those hollow and strict healthy eating promises next month.

A good opportunity to find a new go-to spot, and grab some high-quality baked goods, is happening this Saturday via the International Bakery Tour.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 11, the Preston Area Business Alliance is hosting a trolley ride down the Preston Corridor, which will stop at five international bakeries, including Sugar Diva, La Morena, La Casa Del Pan and Supermercado Guanajuato.

The tour starts at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where attendees can park for free at lot N. Then, everyone hops on the trolley and can load up on treats.

So, don’t be the person who just picks up the discount cake or cookies at the supermarket this holiday season.

Support local, buy quality.

Space is limited, so attendees must RSVP by calling 574-1121 or emailing [email protected] and [email protected] As of publishing, there are 20 spaces left.