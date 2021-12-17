Take Storytime Outside With A Literary Walk Through The Parklands This Weekend

Illustration from "Over and Under the Snow."

"Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner will be the book that StoryWalk participants will experience.

Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, the Parklands of Floyds Fork will host a free StoryWalk for children and families on the Egg Lawn Trail at Beckley Creek Park.

A StoryWalk is an outdoor activity designed to connect children with books and the outdoors at the same time. Here’s how it works: pages from a featured book –– which, in this case, is “Over and Under the Snow” by Kate Messner –– will be posted on signs along a particular path or trail. You read the entire book by walking along the trail.

As you walk, look at the backs of the signs, too –– they’ll show information about nature and prompts for fun activities: pretend to sleep like a hibernating animal, pretend to be a squirrel, look for animal tracks, etc.

The StoryWalk is open now, and you can stop by anytime between dawn and dusk.

See a sneak peek walkthrough of the StoryWalk here:

