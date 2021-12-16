Spooky Season Ain’t Over: 2 Haunted Holiday Attractions To Attend Near Louisville This Weekend

Two local scare attractions that normally operate during Halloween will be hosting Christmas-themed events on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, to bring some horror to the holiday season.

Krampusnacht | Culbertson Mansion | 914 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana | Search Facebook | $15 | 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Although the official Krampus Day was on Dec. 5, the mythical half-goat Christmas demon will be coming to the Culbertson Mansion for a new holiday experience. Buy your tickets at the door: it may be the last thing you ever do.

Toy Factory: A Christmas Horror Experience | Black Orchard Haunted House | 704 Kentucky St., Shelbyville, Kentucky | blackorchardhaunt.com | Prices vary

The barn becomes Santa’s toy factory during this two-night event, rescheduled from its original dates earlier this month. But, be prepared for more jumpscares than joy and jolliness.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.