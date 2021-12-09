Real-life School Of Rock? Local Music Graduates To Shake New Albany On Sunday

The kids performing at Maxwell's House of Music's and Mom's Music's showcase weren't taught by Jack Black, but they'll rock like they were.

Maxwell’s House of Music and Mom’s Music are combining to host a band and artist showcase at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops in New Albany. The event will happen this Sunday, Dec. 12 and will be a full day of food, fun and music.

Fourteen bands will play the showcase. All bands come from their Rock School program and will play the event from noon until 9 p.m. The musicians from the Rock School come from all skill levels and ages. It should be a great time to spend with friends and family celebrating the music education programs in our city.

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops will be serving food from KingFish and drinks throughout the event. Tickets for the event are for sale on Eventbrite. Tickets start at $7 on Eventbrite and will be $10 at the door. Proceeds from the event will go to two organizations, Girls Rock Louisville and The McNicol Family Foundation, a nonprofit providing financial support for students towards private lessons or Rock School at Mom’s or Maxwell’s House of Music.

Help these kids feel like the rock stars they are becoming by joining them this Sunday from noon till 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops.

Bands performing at the event:

Bismuth

Outbreak

The Scarecrows

A Prick of Poison

Mecca

Go Girl

The Hodge

Nothing Gained

Abstract Agenda

FKE IMGE

Saints of Suburbia

222

Equilibrium

Vulture

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.