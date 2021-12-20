Raise Money For Kentucky Tornado Victims At These Two Louisville Concerts

Two shows at Against the Grain venues on Thursday, Dec. 23 will raise money for communities affected by the tornado outbreak in western Kentucky earlier this month.

The Flamingo Lounge on Seventh Street downtown — in the basement of the Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium — will feature Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands playing country and Western music. The show starts at 7 p.m. and has a $10 entrance fee, which organizers said will help go towards victims and communities affected by the tornadoes.

For some different sounds, head over to the Whirling Tiger in Butchertown — formerly Odeon — where Buddy Crime, PAKG and Rosario will be playing a show where all door proceeds go to tornado relief efforts. “From Louisville with Love” starts at 8 p.m. Whirling Tiger will also be accepting donations of non-perishable goods, coats and toys of kids. Cover is $10 but “feel free to give more,” says the show’s event page (it’s for a good cause).

Both shows are 21+

Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands Tornado Relief Benefit Show

Dec. 23

The Flamingo Lounge

119 S. 7th St.

$10 | 7 p.m.

From Louisville with Love: A Tornado Relief concert featuring Buddy Crime, PAKG and Rosario

Dec. 23

The Whirling Tiger

1335 Story Ave.

$10 | 8 p.m.

