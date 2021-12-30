Prepare Ye For The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Showing Soon On The Kentucky Science Center’s 4-Story Screen

The Science Center's Lord of the Rings series kicks off on Jan. 14.

Prepare your eyeballs, fellow nerds, for The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy will be shown on the enormous, four-story screen at the Kentucky Science Center.

Watch Frodo and the fellowship embark on their quest across Middle Earth to destroy the “one ring” and bring down the dark lord Sauron in an epic, immersive way — the way it was meant to be watched.

The three films will all be shown on a Friday at 7 p.m. in early 2022, each two weeks apart.

Here’s the rundown:

Friday, Jan. 14: “The Fellowship of the Ring”

Friday, Jan. 28: “The Two Towers”

Friday, Feb. 11: “The Return of the King”

Tickets are $10 for each film.

In the meantime, enjoy this scene from the Battle Of Helm’s Deep.

