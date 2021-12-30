Missing New Year’s Eve? Louisville’s Trouble Bar Creates An Alternative

You’ve tested positive for the ‘rona. You just don’t feel safe. You have family to see next week. There are plenty of reasons why you may not want to go out this New Year’s Eve. (Although if you do, LEO’s got you covered.)

Trouble Bar has seen the need, and they’re filling it with a Second New Year’s Eve party, to occur a couple weeks from now on Jan. 15.

The Shelby Park bourbon bar is also hosting an on-time New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, with champagne specials and food from neighboring restaurants Toasty’s Tavern and Square Cut Pizza. “Second New Year’s Eve” promises to be almost the same minus the goods from Toasty’s.

All guests must present proof of full vaccination.

“We’re all ready for a softer landing than the last few years,” wrote Trouble Bar in an Instagram post. “We’re all ready for a fresh start. And we’re all still 100% dealing with Covid. And that’s ok! That’s how it is! But we KNOW everyone in our community has tried their hardest, and everyone deserves at least the idea of a clean slate.”

