Louisville’s Airport Is Now Offering Direct Flights Tah Bahston

The announcement of direct flights to Boston was preceded by actors wearing Colonial era costumes.

Get ready to drop your Rs and “pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd”: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will offer direct flights to Boston starting in June of next year.

Starting on June 9, 2022, American Airlines will begin daily flights between Louisville and Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The new Boston route was “a monumental win for us, a monumental win for the city,” said Anthony Gilmer, director of marketing and air service development for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

The new Boston route means Louisville now has direct flights to 37 destinations.

Boston is a “marquee route, not just to the northeast, but to the entire globe,” said Louisville Regional Airport Authority board chairman Dale Boden, adding that the route was one of the most requested.

American will fly an Embraer 175 aircraft with 76 seats on the route.

“Boston is a huge deal for this community – especially the business community. I cannot tell you how many times we get the request about this service,” said Sandra Frazier of Louisville Regional Airlift Development, a public-private partnership that aims to expand Louisville’s non-stop air destinations.

While connecting flights mean it often take more than four hours to get to Boston, the new flight will cut travel time down to two hours.

“Time savings and accessibility are key factors to so many when making business decisions or travel plans,” she said.

More direct flights, she added, would also help attract visitors get to Louisville.

“For Louisville to become a top destination spot for people across the country, we must be able to offer travelers the flights to get here.”

The announcement on Thursday morning was preceded by actors wearing Colonial era costumes raising mugs and shouting “huzzah!” One, a man in a tricorne hat, took to the podium to decry the “tyranny” of connecting flights.

“You’re going to have to exchange that grog for bourbon when you come to Louisville next time,” quipped Mayor Greg Fischer.

If you do fly to direct to Boston, this New Englander kindly requests that you don’t actually drop your Rs. And nobody actually calls it Beantown. And please, please, please, don’t do the Colonial attire thing.