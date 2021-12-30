Louisville Visual Arts Is Looking For Curators. Could That Be You?

Thanks to a generous donation from artist Clare Hirn, Louisville Visual Arts has launched a program for budding curators.

Louisville Visual Arts is looking for curators. No, you don’t have to be a professional curator, but if you enjoy art and connecting people through art and creativity, this might be a good chance to broaden your curatorial skills and work with LVA and a local non-profit to purchase and hang new artworks.

The program, called CPI for Curate, Purchase and Inspire, supports local artists, curators and organizations by adding original art in more accessible places inside nonprofits and civic buildings. It is a great chance to be a part of and support the ecosystem of local arts. This program comes with insight and a generous donation from Clare Hirn.

Here’s how the program will work: (from a news release)

Once a year, a diverse committee of community arts leaders will choose two emerging local curators to spend approximately six months working with a nonprofit or public partner to identify local artists’ work for purchase and installation in publicly accessible spaces. The curators chosen will be afforded professional development working with the LVA executive director, selecting local artists, writing labels and exhibition text and designing and assisting with installation.

Again, you don’t need to be a professional curator, just have a passion for the task.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 3. If you’re home for the holidays, it might be a great time to take a moment to fill out the application found here.

