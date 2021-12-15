Kentucky Opera To Have First Live Performance Since 2020 With Costumed Holiday Celebration

The Kentucky Opera will be putting on its first live performance since early 2020. The Kentucky Opera chorus and soloists will perform a fully-costumed Holiday Celebration this Thursday Dec. 16 at the Brown Theatre.

The event will be what the Opera is calling “a grand singalong” featuring traditional holiday favorites. The performance will also include winter vignettes from a selection of opera favorites.

Opera General Director and CEO Barbara Lynn Jamison said in a press release, “The evening will truly be a joyous celebration as the Kentucky Opera will be live and in-person with our loyal audience to enjoy a meaningful holiday experience.”

Tickets for the performance start at $35 and are available via the kyopera.org website or by calling Kentucky Opera Box office at (502) 584-4500.

From the release, the concert will feature selections from:

Jules Massenet

Werther

Act 1 Scene 1: “Noël! Jésus vient de naître”

Georges Bizet

Carmen

Act 4 Chorus: “A deux cuartos!”

Arr. Betty Bertaux

Traditional Hebrew Song

“S’vivon”

Mikola Leontovych, arr. Randol Alan Bass

Traditional song

“Carol of the Bells”

George Frideric Handel

Judas Maccabeus, HWV 63 (oratorio)

Part III:” See, the conqu’ring hero comes” (chorus)

Arr. David Willcocks

Welsh traditional carol

“Deck the Hall”

Arr. J. Knuth

Trad. German folk song

“O Tannenbaum”

George Frideric Handel

Judas Maccabeus, HWV 63 (oratorio)

Part III: “O Lovely Peace”

Harold Darke, text by Christina Rossetti

Choral work

“In the Bleak Midwinter”

Henry Purcell

King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z.628

Act 3: “What Power Art Thou (Cold Genius)”

Henry Purcell

King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z.628

Act 3: “’Tis Love that has warm’d us”

Aaron Copland

The Tender Land

“The Promise of Living”

Engelbert Humperdinck

Hänsel and Gretel

Evening Prayer

Maurice Duruflé

Choral work

“Ubi Caritas”

Johann Strauss II

Die Fledermaus

Act 2: “Sing to Love” (Ensemble and Chorus)

HOLIDAY SING-ALONG FINALE to include excerpts from:

“Good King Wenceslas,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful / Adeste Fidelis,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “Jingle Bells,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” “Dona Nobis Pacem,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth”

Please note the Kentucky Opera’s statement of their commitment to safety:

“Kentucky Opera is grateful for the partnership of Kentucky Performing Arts and the Brown Theatre as Kentucky Opera’s home theatre. As Kentucky Performing Arts venues reopen, they will be following the guidance of local and state health officials, as well as recommendations from the CDC, in order to maximize safety. COVID admittance protocols are in place for all Kentucky Opera performances. Masking is mandatory for everyone age 2 and above. Also, proof of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours or a negative Antigen test within the last 24 hours must be presented, with a government issued ID or parent/guardian authorization for children age 5 and up.”

Please check www.KentuckyPerformingArts.org for the most recent information.