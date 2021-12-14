Jeffersonville’s NoCo District Continues To Expand With A New Outdoor Digital Art Gallery

This week, the City of Jeffersonville, Indiana, will open a new outdoor digital art gallery at 628 Michigan Ave. in the NoCo District.

The gallery is a collection of six large digital screens installed on the side of the NoCo Arts Center Building.

The first art on display at the new space will be a collection of Christmas cards designed by Southern Indiana elementary schoolers. The gallery will be open year-round with a rotating collection of art.

The digital gallery will debut at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Members of the public are invited.

The City of Jeffersonville‘s recent efforts to expand their local arts scene have also included the creation of The Depot, a bright, colorful park made from repurposed shipping containers, which opened in November.

In a press release, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said, “We’re excited to add yet another artistic element to our NoCo District with the installation of the digital gallery. It’s going to allow us to provide outdoor gallery space for artists that work in a modern, less traditional form of art.”

“I can’t wait to see what we are going to be able to do with digital creations, videos, and photography with this new outdoor space.”

Funding for the gallery space comes from the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, the City of Jeffersonville and the Duke Energy Foundation through the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.

In a statement, City of Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said, “The Digital Gallery allows for so much creativity and flexibility in display options for our local artists and community projects. We are creating a unique space, and I personally am so excited to see how our local creatives fill it.”

