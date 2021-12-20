Introduce Your Child To The Outdoors At The Parklands Winter Break Camp

Your kids will learn about nature's inner workings at The Parklands Winter Break Camp.

Camp isn’t just for summer: The Parklands of Floyd Fork is hosting its Winter Break Camp from Dec. 27-30.

The camp promises “days full of outdoor activity, indoor games and crafts, adventure and exploration!” (Day) campers can also expect to learn about nature in the winter, with the program looking at “why animals hibernate, why trees lose their leaves and why winter is important on Floyds Fork.”

The camp is for children between Kindergarten and third grade. Camp runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day and costs $45 per day.

Parklands members receive a discount of $5 per day.

Campers are asked to bring lunch, a water bottle and sunscreen. Given that there are outdoor activities involved, campers are also asked to dress for the weather and consider bringing a change of clothes with them.

The Parklands Winter Break Camp

Dec. 27-30

Beckley Creek Park

$45 per day | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

