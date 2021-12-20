Immerse Yourself In Christmas At The Miracle Pop-up Bar In NuLu

Miracle on Market will inundate you with Christmas cheer.

Miracle on Market, a very Christmassy pop-up bar, has returned to NuLu this season through Dec. 26.

The festive pop-up is open every day except Christmas at the Green Building (732 E. Market Street) Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m.–midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. Kids are welcome to enjoy the decor until 10 p.m. nightly.

Miracle’s holiday-themed menu of drinks includes the Christmapolitan (vodka, elderflower, vermouth, cranberry sauce, etc.), the Christmas Carol Barrel (reposado tequila, coffee liqueur, spiced chocolate, etc.), and the Elfing Around (prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, etc.)

All of the specialty cocktails run between $12–$14. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, you can try a Nice Shot (gingerbread spiced rye) or a Naughty Shot (cinnamon spiced bourbon) for $6 each, served in special Santa mugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle On Market St. (@miracle.on.market)

Although Miracle is hosted locally, the pop-up isn’t exclusive to Louisville –– it’s part of a franchise that operates seasonally in 33 states, plus Canada, Germany, Panama, and the Netherlands.

At the end of the year, 10% of all Miracle retail sales will be donated to the James Beard Foundation’s OPEN FOR GOOD campaign, which helps small restaurants offset expenses and income losses from the pandemic.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.