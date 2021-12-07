Ice Skating Comes To New Albany With Jingle Fest

New Albany's rink is synthetic, but you'll still strap on skates to use it.

A synthetic indoor ice skating rink in New Albany will be open for holiday fun at a new two-day festival this weekend.

Jingle Fest, which will take place inside Silver Street Park at 2043 Silver St., will welcome ice skaters and fans of winter fun from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10; and noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Skating is $5 a person, and the organizers recommend you book a 45-minute time-slot in advance (by calling 812-949-5448 from 9 a.m –5 p.m.) for a max of 3 skaters per party. There will be skates available for rental, but you’re also welcome to bring your own.

Walk-up time-slots will also be available; see the Facebook event page for more rules and details.

What’s more, there’ll also be a different winter “celebrity” making an appearance each day: on Friday, Santa (6 p.m.– 8 p.m.); and on Saturday, Elsa from “Frozen” (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

(If you or your kids want to make doubly sure that Santa receives your requests for Christmas gifts, make sure to drop a letter into the Santa Mailbox at the Silver Street Park before you leave. All letters with return addresses will get a reply!)

Beyond that, expect “music, crafts, and other fun activities” each day. The event page even says that you’ll have the chance to virtually ride inside Santa’s sleigh!

