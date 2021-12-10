miss universe Elle Smith Miss USA Elle SmithVia Miss USA
Arts & Culture

How To Watch Louisville Reporter And Miss USA Elle Smith Compete In Miss Universe This Weekend

By

Louisville’s own Elle Smith, a reporter at WHAS11, recently brought home a very regal award: the title of Miss USA.  Today, she starts competing in the preliminaries of the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elle Smith (@officialellesmith)

The pageant’s Preliminary Competition airs today at 11:45 a.m. on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. Click here to watch it.

Later today, there’s also the National Costume Show, which airs today at 2:15 p.m. on the YouTube channel as well. 

The “big” competition, which will be hosted by Steve Harvey, will air on FOX and Telemundo on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

You can click here to vote for Elle Smith to advance into the semifinals, but know that votes cost money (3 for $1, 20 for $4.99, etc.) Your first vote is free on the Miss Universe app.

There are about 80 women representing their home countries at Miss Universe this weekend. Click here for a full list of all the contestants.

Smith represented Louisville at the Miss USA pageant in November by dressing up as a Derby jockey adorned with a garland of roses.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.