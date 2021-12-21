Holiday Shopping Isn’t Over At The Kentucky Flea Market New Years Spectacular

If you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas, you’ll have another chance to find gifts for yourself and your loved ones at a free four-day flea market –– and you might get to meet WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man, too.

The Kentucky Flea Market New Years Spectacular will run daily in the Kentucky Exposition Center from Thursday, Dec. 30, through Sunday, Jan. 2.

There will be more than 800 booths, at least 200 of which will be dedicated specifically to antiques. Admission to the flea market is free, and purchasing an item qualifies you to get $5 cash back to cover half of your parking.

WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) will be there all four days to meet guests. Check out his promo for the event below:

The flea market will be open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m –5 p.m. on Sunday.

