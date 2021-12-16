Hi-Wire Brewing Says Thieves Stole Kentucky Tornado Relief Donations From Baxter Building

Early yesterday morning, a group of three people broke into Hi-Wire Brewing on Baxter Ave. and stole donations for a tornado relief fund, a safe, and Hi-Wire merchandise.

In security camera footage posted on the bar’s social media, three individuals are seen entering the building. One man is shown removing money from a cash register and taking merchandise. A woman is seen taking merchandise; another man is seen walking around.

Louisville Metro Police are investigating.

In a social media update, Hi-Wire said it is still collecting gift cards and toy donations for tornado victims.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.