Get Up Close And Personal With A Herd Of Reindeer At This Kentucky Farm

If you’re looking to take a road trip this holiday season, it may be worth the drive to Bowling Green to check out a farm full of real-life reindeer.

While Rudolph is probably preparing for the big night, his relatives are living at a small family farm in Kentucky.

The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green has many activities that last throughout the holiday season, including outdoor games, meeting with and learning about reindeer (aka caribou) and seeing Mrs. Claus and the big man himself.

According to The Reindeer Farm’s Facebook page, it is Kentucky’s only reindeer farm open to the public. The season lasts from Nov. 19 through Christmas and there are special events almost every weekend, including live ice sculpting and visits from the Grinch.

For grown-ups, there is wine available from locally owned Kentucky winery Carriage House Vineyards, with tastings offered Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests can also book a special reindeer encounter for $100 for a party of up to six (each additional person is $25). During the half-hour event, you can hang out inside the animals’ pen and feed them special treats.

General admission tickets are $12 and include a visit to the reindeer barn, hot chocolate and access to the indoor playground, petting zoo and more.

The Reindeer Farm is located at 2541 Old Union Church Road, Bowling Green. Find more information at thereindeerfarm.com.

This story was originally published by our sister publication, the Cincinnati CityBeat. You can find the rest of their work here.

