Get Published In Our Pages! Literary LEO 2022 Accepting Submissions Now

Literary LEO, our annual writing, photography and cartoon contest, is back for 2022, and, if you’re interested in your creative work being in our pages, start crafting vivid worlds, building heartfelt poems and drawing brilliant cartoons.

But, first, you’ll need the info, so here’s the rundown:

In the short fiction category, you can submit one story. For poetry, both photo categories (color, black and white) and the cartoon contest, you can submit up to three works for each. Contestants are allowed to enter in multiple categories.

In 2022, winners of the contest will be published in the Feb. 16 issue. Deadline for submissions will be midnight on Jan. 16, 2022.

Here’s a link to the entry form, which is a one-stop shop for info and uploading your work.

If you have additional questions, contact Scott Recker at [email protected]

