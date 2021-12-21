Four Solid Indie Acts Play The Flamingo Lounge On Dec. 30

As the winter sets in, the holidays arrive and the new year turns, there are generally less concerts to choose from, but luckily, there are still quality shows to be found this time of year.

For example, head down to The Flamingo Lounge for a solid indie showcase on Thursday, Dec. 30, featuring Yellow Cellophane, Cameron Haines (Normac), Fiona Kimble and GEMMA.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and costs $10.

Let’s do a quick rundown of the bands.

Yellow Cellophane plays heartfelt indie dream-pop that’s piercing and moving.

<a href="https://yellowcellophane.bandcamp.com/album/sucker">SUCKER by Yellow Cellophane</a>

Cameron Haines, singer-guitarist of Normac, can build big, additive rock and roll with his band, and here’s a chance to see what he can do solo.

Fiona Kimble is a golden-voiced folk artist whose words hit like a heavyweight boxer.

And GEMMA melts atmospheric, experimental sounds into solid lyrics.

