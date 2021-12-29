Forecastle Festival Set To Announce 2022 Lineup Next Week

After a two year hiatus, Forecastle will be back in 2022, and the revered three-day music festival is announcing its full lineup next Wednesday, Jan. 5 at noon.

Forecastle is set to take place at Waterfront Park on Memorial Day Weekend from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Louisville native and Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Jack Harlow will be one of headliners of Forecastle 2022, but no other names have been released.

Pre-sale starts on Jan. 5, but you can currently sign up for an alert through Forecastle to secure tickets as soon as the lineup is available.

Three-day general admission tickets to the festival will start at $185, but will gradually move up in price as tickets sell. One-day general admission tickets will start at $100.

Forecastle 2020 was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Before it was called off, Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant and The 1975 were scheduled as headliners. Festival operators decided not to book the festival in 2021.

But, as the festival posted on social media yesterday, “The tide has turned.”

At least, we all hope so.

